Leamington swimmers win Nuneaton & Bedworth Junior League Division One title for first time

Leamington's title-winning swimming squad.

The team gala for boys and girls aged nine to 12 is initially swam over three qualifying rounds, with the top six teams then competing in a regional final at Pingles Leisure Centre in Nuneaton.

Leamington were unbeaten over the three qualifying rounds, but faced tough opposition in the final, from former league winners City of Coventry, Boldmere Swim Club and Leicester Sharks, as well as an in-form Nuneaton & Bedworth team and Braunstone.The Leamington swimmers were given one instruction by head coach Graham Nash, ‘to fight for every point’ and the young swimmers did not let him down, showing an outstanding team spirit and battling to secure every point.

The lead changed hands several times on the night as Coventry, Nuneaton & Bedworth and Leamington pulled away from the opposition.

The atmosphere was electric as the Leamington swimmers and coaches anxiously waited for the result to be announced.

When it came, the Leamington juniors had made history by winning the league for the first time. Team captains, Ethan Gould and Olivia Taylor proudly received the trophy on behalf of the team.

The 11-year-old girls quartet of Florence Bradbury, Ellie Watson, Issey Cleary and Iona Forbes also celebrated the outstanding achievement of being unbeaten in all their relays during the competition.

The team now head for the National Final in Corby International Pool in November where they will face junior teams from some of the top clubs in the country.

Chairperson Karen Mee said: “This is an unbelievable achievement by the club, swimming against clubs significantly bigger than Leamington.

"It’s a true testament to the dedication and commitment of our teachers and coaches. Nearly all of the swimmers have come through our Achievers scheme where the focus is on the development of technique and swimming skills.”