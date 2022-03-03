Leamington swimming club makes history with final debut

Captains Joshua Golsby-Taylor and Maddison Nuttall

History has been made by Leamington Spa Amateur Swimming Club (LSASC), in qualifying for the National Arena Swimming League National ‘B’ Final for the first time in the club’s 137-year history.

The team, aged nine to 19, competed over three rounds in the autumn – racing a mixture of individual events and relays. Consistently strong swimming and great teamwork earned them qualification for the regional final in December.

Here they were up against top local clubs – Leicester Sharks, Worcester, Boldmere, Redditch and City of Derby – with a top-two finish needed to ensure progression.

In a thrilling regional final, with each swimmer fighting hard for every point, they secured a well-deserved second place and a spot in National ‘B’ Final at Cardiff International Pool this weekend, against nine other top clubs from England and Wales.

This is an incredible achievement for the club who continue to go from strength to strength having qualified for the Arena League Junior Grand Final for the first time in their history in 2019.

The coaching team at Leamington is led by Head Coach Graham Nash, and Director of Swimming Mike Hartwell, who are supported by dedicated volunteer coaches and teachers.

Nash said: “This an amazing achievement for the club, especially considering over 400 clubs compete in the league.

“We’re incredibly proud of all our fantastic swimmers – they thoroughly deserve to be in the final.

“I’d also like to thank everyone involved in the club – in what is a great time in our history.”