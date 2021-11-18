Leamington table tennis league's youngest player makes sensational debut

.

The delayed start of the Leamington League saw a little bit of history being made as Rex Wong, who turns 13 next month, became the youngest player to compete regularly in Division 1 since Kelly Sibley, who subsequently became England Ladies Champion. Wong turned out for Lillington Free Church C and, although his side suffered a 7-3 reverse to County Council Bats thanks to braces from Daniel Busby, Nilton Green and Simon Griew, he made a sensational debut, winning all three of his singles. New club Oxhill showed their credentials when beating County Council A 7-3. Tony West led the way with a maximum, Tony Gorman added two and Anthony Ellis one, overcoming Mark Woolerton but losing 9-11 in the 5th to Chris Maiden. Gorman and West won the doubles and it was left to debutant James Berry to grab Council’s remaining two points.

County Council Bears are fielding an impressive line-up in Division 2 and demolished St Georges C 10-0. Chris Hughes, Pat McCabe and Martyn Todd won comfortably though Hughes was taken to 5 by Richard Grover. Free Church E whitewashed Warwick University A with Eduardo Bolanos, Wai-Ming Fan, on his debut, and Anthony Smith untroubled. Free Church D also won, beating Flavels 8-2. Chris Blowey and Jeff Harris won their singles and junior, Owain Jones beat Sam Bradley, losing to Trevor Bradley and Shivam Kapur. Blowey and Harris outgunned the strong Trevor Bradley/Kapur doubles partnership.

Eathorpe A enjoyed an emphatic 9-1 success over Nomads Codgers in Division 3. Marius Morariu, Kierean Podbury and Pete Thomas won all the singles but Morariu and Podbury lost the doubles to Richard Grover and Kim Wong. Free Church F went one better taking all 10 points from Warwick University B through the junior trio of Jun Chung, Daniel Stone and Harvey Wilson.

Free Church I were well in control when overcoming their K team 9-1 in Division 4. Joe Hamer and Nathan Jackson were unbeaten and Morgan Page won twice, as well as taking the doubles with Jackson. Radu Draghici won the consolation.

Free Church L won their derby match with their M team in Division A. Keith Knott won twice and partnered son David , who won once, to the doubles. Deva Bakthisaran notched M’s point, his first win at this level.

Ashorne A swept aside Eathorpe E 5-0 in Division B with Steve Handsley and RogerPye the men in form. Free Church O travelled to Rugby H and came home 4-1 winners. Ollie Endersby posted an impressive double and steered his Dad to the doubles. Mark Endersby accounted for Jenny Ferguson but lost to Jo Outhwaite.

Ashorne B walloped Rugby I in Division C with Steve Bolton and Martin Hamer making their experience count. Radford edged Free Church P 3-2 with Lee Edwards and Ian Ogden both winning a single and combining for the doubles. Neither could get the better of Sam Groom on his debut.