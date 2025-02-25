Leamington teen enjoys success in top table tennis league

Rex Wong flanked by Hugo and Leo Nguyen. Rex played for Plymouth Joola in the British Youth Clubs League, Premier Division.

Sixteen year old Rex Wong of Lillington Free Church played on loan for the Plymouth Joola club in the British Youth League Premier division last weekend.

The League was held at Derby Arena and Rex played 10 matches, winning 5 of them. His best win was against England number 12 under 19, Dan Jones. He also beat Fred Jones (22), Francesco Bonata(23), Ben Levi (43) and Will Hopkins (59). Of his losses he took England number 10 Adam Dennison to deuce in the 5th after holding match points and took a set off Larry Trumpauskis, ranked 4.

The previous weekend several local players represented their schools in the Warwickshire Schools event held at Meon Vale. Four of them won County titles. Susie Swan of Myton School won the under 19 girls event with Keerthi Bakthisaran of Shottery a fine runner-up. Rex landed the under 16 Boys title, with fellow Warwick school mate Toby John in 5th. Shaneli Wickramanayaka (Rokeby School in Rugby) won the under 11 Girls event in which Isabelle Sandu, Brookhurst Primary in Leamington, finished third of the 6 competitors. Tommy Moyle, Bilton Grange in Rugby won the Under 11 Boys event with another local schoolboy, Thomas Pinnington of St Paul’s in Leamington, third of the 12 entrants. Daniel Stone of North Leamington finished third in the under 19 boys.

Five local players represented Warwickshire’s second team last weekend to compete in the County Senior Division 2A at Colebridge. Lee Dorning and Monika Tomaszek of Free Church joined Ryan Lines and Matt Outhwaite of Rugby and Debs Barrow of Stratford to defeat Northumberland 7-3 and Northamptonshire 10-0. Debs and Lee won all 4 of their singles with the other three winning 3 of their 4 matches.

With last week being a free week in the League, several teams took the opportunity to re-arrange postponed matches. In Division 1 leaders Lillington Free Church A overcame WCC Bats 9-1. James Berry and Rex Wong were unbeaten in singles and doubles and Sam Weaving added two. Simon Griew got the consolation for Bats who have slipped to third. Church A have opened up a 52 point lead over second placed Rugby A.

Flavels enjoyed a good win, 9-1, over Whitnash in Division 2. Shivam Gupta and Trevor Bradley recorded maximums and combined for the doubles. The other two points came from Sam Bradley who had two close tussles. Sam beat Richard Smith 12-10 in the 5th but lost 8-11 in the 5th to Dennis Woodhead. Colebridge B overcame Eathorpe A 6-4 thanks to a Dean Hicks treble and a brace from Jason Rainey. Hicks and Andrew Rowland landed the doubles. Marius Morariu (2), Elliott Hey (1) and Walter Warburton (1) comprised Eathorpe’s reply. Despite the reversal, Eathorpe remain a comfortable second.

Radford C have risen to the top of Division 3 after beating rivals Ashorne A 8-2. Their number one, Padipat Pluemworasawat, included an eye-catching straight sets win against Richard Grover, winning 3,4 and 2, as he took a treble and the doubles with Martin Gallauer. Gallauer and Mak Meina both won two. Grover and Alexandros Plianos shared Ashorne’s points who are now third.

Rugby E and Free Church K brought a fixture forward in Division B with Church edging the points 3-2. Chris Roe won his two for the victors and Johan Pretorius contributed one. Freddie Ratsma won a single and steered David Patton to the doubles.

Two title contenders clashed in Division D when three 100% records also went on the line. Radford E pipped Eathorpe F 3-2 with Adrian Church-Jones the only player to keep his perfect record intact. He also guided Anthony Vervier to the crucial doubles. Guy Ashworth and Dave Hawker responded.

Lillington Free Church table-tennis Club will be holding its third graded tournament of the season on Saturday 15th March at St Nicholas Leisure Centre in Warwick. An entry form is available on the club’s web-site