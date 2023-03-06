Leamington’s George Mouzakitis is targeting world glory after winning his second European title in Thai Boxing.

The experienced fighter Mouzakitis sealed glory after taking the title in Copenhagen in his first fight of the year.

Mouzakitis (24) said: “Last year I was competing on the road in the One Championship tournament, which I fell short in the semi-finals with split decision loss.

“Coming back to having a European title fight was massive for me, but at the same time a lot of pressure as I wanted the win.

Leamington’s George Mouzakitis takes his second European title.

“It was in the fighter's home town of Copenhagen, so I knew I had to do whatever it took to beat him.

