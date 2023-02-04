Leamington youngsters win medals at County Schools Individual Championships

Fifteen youngsters from the Leamington League competed in the County Schools’ Individual Championships at Meon Vale Leisure Centre with three emerging as County Champions.

Chris Ho, KES Stratford, won the Under 19 Boys’ title after a round robin competition. School mate Michael Khovanov finished fourth.

Myton’s Esther Lam landed the Under 16 girls’ title defeating Mia Chan of Kings High in Warwick in the Final, 3-0. Susie Swan of Myton reached the semi-final, falling to Chan and newcomer Jaya Gupta of Shottery Grammar School in Stratford did extremely well to secure a win in her group matches against Freya Boer.

The Under 16 Boys Final was an all Warwick School affair with Starry Sheung just taking the title after a thrilling 5 setter against Rex Wong, -9,7,-8,9,7. Jun Chung of Alcester Academy reached the quarter finals, bowing out to Angus Li of Tudor Grange but Daniel Stone of North Leamington went one better defeating Yin Ching Ng of Tudor Grange in the quarters before losing to Wong.

In the under 16 girls, Esther Lam (right) and Mia Chan enjoyed success.

In the under 13 Boys there were excellent performances from Toby John of Warwick School and Ollie Endersby of Kenilworth School who both won their groups and Eshan Dhesi-Dabb and Shivam Gupta, both of Warwick, who qualified for the quarter-finals as group runners-up. Dhesi-Dabb fell to Araf Li of Tudor Grange in his quarter final whilst Gupta lost to Endersby. In the semi-final John went down in 4 to Li and Endersby lost in straight sets to Rex Ho of Tudor Grange.

Campbell Turner, of Cubbington School. entered the Under 11 Boys despite having no League experience to call upon. He proved to be competitive in his group and will be able to enter the same age category next year.