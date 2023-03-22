Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
1 hour ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
1 hour ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
16 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
17 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
17 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque

Leamington's Danny Quartermaine ready for step up in class after easing to victory in Coventry

Clearys boxing gyms professional super featherweight boxer Danny Quartermaine won his eighth professional bout on Saturday making it 8-0 in professional wins.

By Sports Reporter
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 07:46 GMT

The fight was at the Sports Connexxion in Ryton-On-Dunsmore in front of a packed out crowd of more than a thousand people.

Quartermaine, backed by nearly 400 fans, went up against Lithuanian professional boxer Simas Vilosinas and went on to dominate every round and claim a 40-36 decision.

Pundits on the night were left saying he is now ready to fight for British titles.

Most Popular
Danny Quartermaine won his eighth professional bout at the weekend.
Danny Quartermaine won his eighth professional bout at the weekend.
Danny Quartermaine won his eighth professional bout at the weekend.

Quartermaine told veteran boxing reporter Mike Lockley, writing on the fightcity website: “I want to push faster. I want to get on bigger shows, break into TV shows. I was always told I had a style more suited to the professionals.”

Leamington