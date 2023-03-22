Leamington's Danny Quartermaine ready for step up in class after easing to victory in Coventry

Clearys boxing gyms professional super featherweight boxer Danny Quartermaine won his eighth professional bout on Saturday making it 8-0 in professional wins.

The fight was at the Sports Connexxion in Ryton-On-Dunsmore in front of a packed out crowd of more than a thousand people.

Quartermaine, backed by nearly 400 fans, went up against Lithuanian professional boxer Simas Vilosinas and went on to dominate every round and claim a 40-36 decision.

Pundits on the night were left saying he is now ready to fight for British titles.

