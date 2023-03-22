Leamington's Danny Quartermaine ready for step up in class after easing to victory in Coventry

The fight was at the Sports Connexxion in Ryton-On-Dunsmore in front of a packed out crowd of more than a thousand people.
Quartermaine, backed by nearly 400 fans, went up against Lithuanian professional boxer Simas Vilosinas and went on to dominate every round and claim a 40-36 decision.
Pundits on the night were left saying he is now ready to fight for British titles.
Quartermaine told veteran boxing reporter Mike Lockley, writing on the fightcity website: “I want to push faster. I want to get on bigger shows, break into TV shows. I was always told I had a style more suited to the professionals.”