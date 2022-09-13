Henry Faizy, Davey Boswell , Leyla Ross and coach Deep Liddar

First up was Leyla Ross, on the Warwick ABC show, who picked up a unanimous win in a closely contested win against the Ring ABC’s Kimmi Badwan.

Then it was on to Pride Park football stadium for the club’s Henry Faizy and new signing Davey Boswell.

Henry got things underway against tricky switch hitter Kam Ajula from the host club One Nation Boxing.

The first round was a scouting mission for Faizy with the club expecting three minute rounds but to their surprise time was called on the round in two minutes.

This spurred young Henry into action picking up the pace and not giving Ajula time to think with increased volume of punches from the Fitzpatricks’ boxer as he fought his way to a great win.

Next up was club debutant Davey Boswell, a recent signing from Stratford ABC, who was boxing One Nation’s Danny Alison.

But it ended up with the disqualification of the Fitzpatricks boxer after he got on the wrong side of the referee with various infringements with the ref calling time midway through the third round.

The fights don’t stop coming with Priya Virk, Leyla Ross, Henry Faizy (boxing for the Midlands title belt) and club professional Jess Barry, making her pro debut in the next two weeks.