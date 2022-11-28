Leamington’s Jessica Barry took to the ring in her second professional fight in an international bout with Nicaraguan opponent Wendallin Cruz at Coventry Connections on Friday.

Jessica Barry impressed on her way to victory.

The tuff-rugged Cruz came to the ring with vastly more experience than Barry, who boxes out of Leamington-based gym Fitzpatricks.

Jess, who stopped her previous opponent early in the Second round of her debut, had boxed little more than a round professionally was now in there with Cruz who had 40 plus rounds under her belt and a winning record of won 5 lost 2 and one draw.

Jess started the fight with her trademark pressure style settling well. And she went from strength to strength with her superior fitness and relentless work rate forcing cruz to hold a lot .