Leamington’s Jessica Barry was left disappointed at the last minute pull out of her opponent for Saturday’s fight at connection’s in Coventry.

However all was not totally lost when Norfolk-based top talent Stevi Levi agreed to travel for a six-round exhibition bout with the Fitzpatrick’s fighter.

The bout allowed Jessica to show a very loud and bubbling crowd the improvements she has made since her last outing,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stevi came to the ring with a fantastic record of nine fights and eight wins to test Jessica who is currently unbeaten in two.

Jessica Barry took the win ove Stevi Levi.

These two fantastic fighters pushed each other all the way with both landing and exchanging some breathtaking shots.

Advertisement

Advertisement