However all was not totally lost when Norfolk-based top talent Stevi Levi agreed to travel for a six-round exhibition bout with the Fitzpatrick’s fighter.
The bout allowed Jessica to show a very loud and bubbling crowd the improvements she has made since her last outing,
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stevi came to the ring with a fantastic record of nine fights and eight wins to test Jessica who is currently unbeaten in two.
These two fantastic fighters pushed each other all the way with both landing and exchanging some breathtaking shots.
Advertisement
Advertisement
At the final bell the girls embraced in mutual respect and were applauded by the crowd.