Leamington's Laura Collett takes gold and bronze in one day at Paris Olympics

By Mark Duffy
Published 29th Jul 2024, 17:43 BST
Leamington equestrian Laura Collett has enjoyed a remarkable day at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Having helped Team GB retain their Olympic team eventing title in the morning, Collett then took bronze on London 52 in the individual competition during the afternoon.

She went into the individual jumping round in third place, with fellow Brit Tom McEwen 2.7 penalties behind in fourth.

Both jumped clear, but with German Michael Jung and Australian Christopher Burton also enjoying perfect rounds to take first and second respectively, Collett had to be content with third.

Bronze medalist Laura Collett with horse London 52 of Team Great Britain celebrates a lap of honour after the medal ceremony for the Eventing Individual Final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Chateau de Versailles. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)Bronze medalist Laura Collett with horse London 52 of Team Great Britain celebrates a lap of honour after the medal ceremony for the Eventing Individual Final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Chateau de Versailles. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
She told the BBC afterwards: "I thought (gold in) Tokyo was special but this is incomparable. It has blown that out the water. Going out in front of a crowd like this and feeling like every single person is willing you on.

"It felt like Dan felt that too. He tried so hard, I am just the lucky one that gets to steer him. I owe absolutely everything to that horse. This is just a day I will never, ever forget."

Collett had led after the first day of competition, having scored an Olympic record of 17.5 in the dressage phase.

However, a time penalty of 0.80 for the cross-country handed the initiative to Jung ahead of the final showjumping rounds.

Collett had one fence down and a time penalty of 0.80 in the first team round, dropping her to her final position of third with a score of 23.10.

