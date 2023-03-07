Leamington's Mary Carter is named coach of the year at The England Athletics National Volunteer Awards

Leamington junior coach Mary Carter has been named coach of the year.

She took the award at The England Athletics National Volunteer Awards at the Crowne Plaza in central Birmingham.

Carter, who is the Junior Head Coach at Leamington Cycling and Atheltics Club, has delivered a new weekly training programmes for children aged 6 -12.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Within this time Mary has set up a very successful summer camp initiative and encouraged many youngsters back into athletics, including making special efforts for autistic children.

Mary Carter with Keely Hodgkinson.

Mary’s love of athletics started at Woodloes Junior School when her teacher pushed her to do more sports including netball, football and of course athletics. Mary progressed to join Leamington C&AC aged 10 – and is still there competing, coaching and officiating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She has introduced end of term QuadKids competition and is developing a clear pathway for older children by liaising with Event Group coaches at the club allowing them to follow their favourite events.

The young athletes she works with are able to give everything a try, including hammer and pole vault. Mary loves it when they ask to do a specific events where they can be pushed in doing their best. She told England Atheltics “There’s no rocket science with me! When I coach children I just make sure they enjoy it and keep coming back.’