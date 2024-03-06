Leamington's Nick Leahy enjoys a night to remember after making pro debut in Telford

Nick Leahy took victory on his pro debut.

The former amateur national champion and Haringey Box cup gold medalist took to the ring in Telford on a massive night on a personal level

Due to his popularity shown in ticket sales, Nick was moved up the bill as his 100 plus friends and new fans awaited his arrival .

It was a massively stacked fight card, with names like Sam eggington, Kaisee Benjamin, Ryan Kelly and Leamington's big Matty Harris on the bill,

As Leahy walked out the whole arena was lifted with excitement and adrenaline,

Then came the sound of the first bell, which saw Leahy come out of the corner fast and sharp, letting his very fast hands go on his opponent Jake Osgood.

Osgood, an experienced campaigner with 40 fights behind him, used all his experience to deflect the reigning blows from Leahy in what was an impressive first taste of professional boxing.

Rounds 2 and 3 saw Leahy settle very well to his task, showing more patience and good shot selection.

There were reminders from Osgood clipping Leahy at the end of some exchanges that it wasn’t all one way traffic .

With the corner happy that the first victory was going their way. Nick was sent out to enjoy and express himself, and he most certainly did, providing his best round of the 4 to emerge a 40-37 winner.

A more than happy coach Derek Fitzpatrick said: “As debuts go that was a fantastic solid debut. Nick had been out of the ring for 2 years, add to that the stage. the TV cameras, the crowd and let’s not forget a very good opponent in Jake Osgood.

“It showed all the progress we have made in the gym and highlighted areas we need to work on.”