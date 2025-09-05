Leamington Spa eventer Emma Thomas has made a decent start to the Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

Emma Thomas admitted there's nowhere else she would rather be after making a respectable start to the Defender Burghley Horse Trials.

The 25-year-old from Leamington Spa is competing on Icarus, a 12-year-old gelding, for the third successive year, with the pair finishing 18th on debut in 2023.

Their latest outing at Stamford saw them score 37.3 in the dressage phase on day two of the famed 5* event, with Thomas savouring every moment of her time at Burghley House.

"This is our favourite place in the whole world," said Thomas. "The terrain really suits him and Burghley has got a more chilled vibe which really suits both of us. It’s like Christmas Day for us coming here.

"That was definitely his best 5* test and it’s really nice to finally go in and show what he’s capable of. He really stayed with me more than he ever has in that sort of atmosphere and I’m just so proud of him.

"I’ve got such happy memories of my first time here. It skyrocketed my career and I’ll always owe this place a lot. It’s really special."

Next up for jockey and rider is the famed cross-country course this Saturday, with this year's edition featuring an added twist courtesy of designer Derek di Grazia, with the track going in the opposite direction for the first time since 2017.

And Thomas revealed that she cannot wait to test her mettle against what she describes as 'the best track in the world'.

"I’m very excited," added Thomas. "It’s the best track in the world and the biggest. Crossing that finish line is just the most amazing feeling.

"The whole point of the sport is to find the best all-rounder. He’s such a jumping machine and has a lot of initiative where that’s not really helpful in the dressage, where it’s about obedience and listening to the rider so it is quite challenging for him but I really feel like we’re building much more of a rapport and partnership on the flats.

"The track's really going to suit Icarus. He never really runs out of stamina and climbing uphill for three minutes to start with will improve my breaking and steering.

"The combinations coming quite early on in the course will help his concentration as well."

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years. It attracts the world's top equestrians and is attended by vast and enthusiastic crowds. For more information visit www.burghley-horse.co.uk