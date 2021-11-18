Lifetime awards for cyclists - and surprise presentation for team boss Mick Ives

Mick Ives

Team Jewson-M.I.Racing-Polypipe-McCann-7 formation cycling team were in cracking form last weekend.

It all started at Holme Point in Nottinghamshire, on Saturday as part of the Notts and Derby Cyclo Cross series, where former 60+ National Champion, Kirby Bennett showed that he is back to his best following injuries and illness, finishing in 2nd in the 60+ race. Having led for five of the seven-lap race, he looked assured of victory, until a lapped rider caused him to crash and let eventual winner Pete Harris into the lead, never to be caught.

In the Junior Race Jude Chamberlain continued to impress, when starting at the rear of the field, because he does not normally contest this series. He worked his way through to 2nd place and had the race been another lap longer, could have easily have taken victory, but never less a brilliant ride by the youngster.

Mick Ives

In the Over 50 race Coventry's Peter Busby finished in 28th position, again having to start at the rear of the grid.

But it was on Sunday at the Central League series held in Corby , Northants, that the team really shone.

Midland Champion Darren Atkins, once again having to start towards the rear of the large group, was soon leading the whole race for riders 50 and over. The course had long stretches of very technical riding with very steep descents and very steep inclines in the wooded part of the course, and this played into the Kenilworth riders hands, as his bike handling skills soon gave him a commanding lead over his rivals, which increased on every lap, resulting in his 7th victory of the season.

In the same event former World Champion 59 year old Phil Roach, short of recent competition, showed he is getting back to his very best when he finished in 6th place and 1st over 55 rider, again working his way thro the large pack. Coventry's Pete Busby finished 14th, and former Champion Jockey Ray Cochrane continued to improve with a fine 5th place in the over 60's competition.

More success for the team came when Junior star Jude Chamberlain, set a terrific pace in the Junior race, and was never to be caught. Once again Bike handling skills played a big part on this very technical course. This was also Jude's 7th victory of the season.

Team Boss Mick Ives was at Corby to witness the performances of his riders and summed it up in one word - "Awesome".

This weekend both Roach and Chamberlain will travel to Sunderland to compete in Round 4 of the National Cyclo Cross series, and it will be a big test to see how they fare against the UK's top riders,

Down in South Wales, Super Veteran Mick Allen completed his race season in brilliant style by winning the British Cycling National 2km Individual Pursuit Championship on the Newport Velodrome. This was Allen's 3rd National Championship of the season, which included 16 Age Related victories in Time Trials and setting of two National records.

Four victories, two 2nds a 4th and a 5th participating at three different venues in the UK were excellent results for team.

Mick Ives’ elite cycling team held their annual awards dinner on Friday at the Citrus Hotel at Ryton on Dunsmore, which 50 diners attended.

Chief guest was John Atkins, 13 times National Cyclo Cross Champion and father of Team Jewson-MI Racing-Polypipe-McCann-7 formation member Darren Atkins.

Three special Life Membership Awards were presented by Team President Peter Hindle MBE to Barrie Mitchell, Phil Roach and Derrick Woodings. Other awards went to Craig McKee, Jude Chamberlain, Mark Wise, Rob O’Connor, Dave Ashworth, Mick Allen and Jefferson Tear.