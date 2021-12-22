Lillington and Rugby end year top of Leamington table-tennis league

.

Lillington Free Church A joined Rugby A at the top of Division 1 when knocking aside WCC Antelopes 10-0. Lee Dorning, Dave Ramsey and Sam Weaving were in unforgiving form though Chris Brewer just lost to Weaving 9-11 in the 5th.

WCC Bats moved into the top half of the table after edging St Georges A 6-4. Nilton Green and Simon Griew took braces and combined to win the doubles in 5. Reserve Martyn Todd won once but lost out to Gary Jackson 10-12 in the 5th. Damon Fenton posted two for Georges and Mark Rose beat Griew in 5. Free Church B emphasised their superiority over their C team with a 7-3 victory. Chris Ho starred with a treble, James Robertson won two and Nikit Sajiv chipped in with a single, Robertson and Sajiv taking the doubles 11-8 in the 5th. Harry Gwilliam, Harry Purewal and Rex Wong all scored one for C. Oxhill defeated 11th placed Rugby B 7-3 thanks in no small part to Tony West who nailed a hat-trick and paired with Brian Hobill to lift the doubles. Hobill won two and Tony Gorman added one. Niall Herbert returned two for Rugby and Luke Smith won once.

The top two sides clashed in Division 2 with Free Church D getting home 6-4 against WCC Coots. Chris Blowey, Owain Jones and Roald Myers all won twice but none could master “Yogi” who also won the doubles with Mark Freeman. Church lead by 3 points, having played a match less. Flavels are 4th and came back from their trip to Colebridge B, in 6th, with a draw. Shivam Kapur won a maximum and helped Trevor Bradley, who won once, to the doubles. Mike Evetts and Dean Hicks collected two apiece for the hosts and Michael Credland ensured stalemate.

Free Church F are top of Division 3 and defeated their H team 7-3 in a close tussle. Jun Chung was unbeaten in singles and the doubles with Daniel Stone. Stone won two and skipper Jerry Chung contributed one. Dan Shaw’s two included a tight 11-9 in the 5th win over Stone whilst Chris Jones won by the same score against Jerry Chung. Rugby D are 14 points adrift but have played two less and dispatched Nomads Codgers 9-1. Martyn Lilley maintained his 100% average, Jo Outhwaite also won her three and Kal Singh just dropped the one to Richard Miles. Eathorpe A look strong in this division and swept aside WCC Dinos 10-0 through Marius Morariu, Kieran Podbury and Pete Titmas.

Free Church I lead Division 4 and whitewashed WCC Flounders through Nathan Jackson, Morgan Page and Mark Singleton. Rugby F also look strong but have matches to make up. They beat Free Church J 8-2 with triples from Marina Ndumengo and Harbinder Singh, the pair combining for the doubles, and a single from Nicholas O’Connor. Marc Briscoe and Ashley Knott shared Church’s points.

Division A leaders Nomads Enigmas collected all 5 points against Eathorpe C where Paul Jamieson and Malc Macfarlane proved too strong. Second placed Rugby G also won 5-0 against Free Church M, Dave Cox and Harbinder Singh doing the damage.

In Division B Free Church N upset the form book when pipping Eathorpe E 3-2. County Cadet player, Mia Chan, won two eye-catching singles and team-mate Arnav Mulay beat Ben James. James and Paras Tejani won the doubles and Tejani took the scalp of Mulay. Ashorne A remain top and beat Rugby H 5-0 with the points coming from Andy Coonan and Roger Pye.

Radford are an improving team in Division C and overcame Rugby I 4-1. Lee Edwards won his two and the doubles with Ian Ogden who won one. Nicolas Jacko got a consolation. Ashorne B edged Eathorpe F 3-2 with Martin Hamer and Navdeep Mulhay each winning one and pocketing the doubles. Muhammed Eissa and Richard Freeman replied for the villagers.