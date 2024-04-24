Lillington Bowling Club: Bowls Big Weekend 2024

Lillington Bowling Club is delighted to be participating in the fourth annual Bowls Big Weekend Event organised and supported by Bowls England (with Bowls Development Alliance). Our Open Day is taking place on Sunday 26th May, 10am - 4pm (last session 3pm}.

The objective is to build on our best ever attendance last year and continue to open up this accessible sport within our community and we hope that this positivity will encourage more individuals and groups of all ages to roll up on our super green and experience the healthy, sociable benefits that this enjoyable sport brings.