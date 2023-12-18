Lillington Free Church A go top of Leamington Table Tennis League after crushing win

Lillington Free Church A propelled themselves to the top of Division 1 after crushing bottom side Oxhill 10-0. Jack Green, Sam Weaving and Rex Wong have lifted their side 7 points clear.

The League's top player, Adrian Pilgrim of Rugby B.

Second placed St Georges B overcame Wellesbourne 7-3. Mark Rose grabbed a hat-trick, Mark Jackson won twice and Earl Sweeney once.

WCC Bats sit 4th and swept aside WCC A 8-2. Nilton Green’s treble included two tight wins. He beat Chris Maiden 14-12 in the 5th and Taran Dhillon 11-9 in the 5th. Martin Hunter and Martyn Todd added braces and Bats won the doubles. Dhillon and Niall Herbert shared A’s points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Browne starred for Colebridge A leading his team to a 7-3 win at Free Church B. Craig Allen won two and Omar Khan one. Allen and Browne snatched the doubles 12-10 in the 5th. James Berry won twice for Church and Monika Tomaszek contributed one.

Lillington Free Church D moved up to second in Division 2 after casting aside Eathorpe B 8-2. Jeff Harris and Anthony Smith showed their experience with maximums and junior Ollie Endersby chipped in with one as well as joining Harris to win the doubles. Mark Bastick and Jim Levack shared Eathorpe’s points.

Eathorpe A in 5th closed the gap on 4th placed Rugby C to two points when beating them 7-3. Pete Titmas starred with a triple, Kieran Podbury supplied two useful wins and Elliot Hey added one. Hey and Titmas won the doubles 3-1. Marina Ndumnego (2) and Daryl Burgess (1) scored for Rugby.

Division 3 leaders Rugby D routed two player Free Church H 10-0. Pablo Caldas, Dave Cox and Martyn Lilley responsible. Free Church F romped into second spot when whitewashing Rugby E 10-0. Cherry Matthews, Morgan Page and Susie Swan were in top form.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Free Church G pipped Nomads Dragons 6-4 with Radu Draghici and Michael Khovanov posting maximums. Dragons bounced back through Catherine McAuley, Jon Waters and Jill Weaving who all won singles with Waters and Weaving winning the doubles 12-10 in the 5th.

The two basement sides met with WCC Dinos getting home 6-4 against Eathorpe D. Jason Grey was unbeaten for Dinos, William Hung won two and the pair ensured the doubles gave them the match win. Luis Baxter (2), Ross Baxter (1) and Sam Neal (1) kept Eathorpe in contention.

This week’s results in Division A made the title and relegation pictures a lot clearer. Bottom side FISSC just lost to leaders Eathorpe F 2-3 thanks to Henry Lu’s brace. Ben James and Kieran Podbury won singles and doubles but it probably won’t be enough to stave off the challenge of Ashorne B, one point behind with a match in hand.

Radford A secured promotion from Division B after overcoming Free Church K 4-1. Gary Edwards won twice and steered Ian Ogden, who won once, to the doubles. Young Toby Roe bagged Church’s consolation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rugby G faced Free Church M twice, home and away. Bernie Burke and Katsuko Nagata won the away encounter 5-0 but Katsuko was beaten in 5 by Johan Pretorious in their second meeting.

Free Church I made it 10 wins from 10 as they blazed to the title. Sam Groom was joined by reserve Ankit Sharma but they swept aside Free Church L who will also be relegated.

Radford C confirmed themselves as Champions of Division C when whitewashing Free Church J who finish third. Radford B will also be promoted and condemned Eathorpe G to relegation after a 4-1 success.

Free Church N have secured their survival in this division and beat the other relegated side Rugby H 4-1. Susheel Gupta won his two and guided his young team mate, Jacob Sherratt , to the doubles. Sherratt won one with Jenny Ferguson winning the consolation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although neither team played this week Warwick University B and Eathorpe H have gained promotion in Division D.

Lillington Free Church sent two young and inexperienced teams to Wellingborough to compete on Day 1 of 4 in the National Cadet (under 15) League.

The A team were surprisingly put in Division 2 by the organisers whose decision turned out to be justified as they finished 4th of 6 and avoided relegation. Church borrowed Toby John from neighbours Eathorpe TTC and he completed a squad of 4 with Toby Roe, Shivam Gupta and Eshan Dhesi-Dabb. Three players from each team played 2 singles each, the standard National League format.

In the first match Church went down 2-4 to Kidlington Forum 1 despite two wins from John. Roe made his debut in the second match against Luton B which Church won 4-2, both he and John winning their singles. Match 3 saw Church face the strong Woodford Wells club from Essex who ended the day as the top side and they lost all 6 sets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Church bounced back with a 5-1 success against Milton Keynes A . John and Gupta won twosomes and Roe secured one. Finally, Lillington lost 1-5 to Nottingham with John gaining the consolation.

The B side played in Division 4 which had a different playing format. All 3 players played their 3 opponents to give 9 singles per match. Lillington’s first match saw them defeat Kidlington Forum 4 6-3. Johan Pretorious posted a treble, Tudor Draghici won twice and Alfie Green won one.