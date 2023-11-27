Register
BREAKING

Lillington Free Church hold the lead with one week to go in Senior British League

Lillington Free Church table-tennis club sent its squad to St. Neots to compete on the second weekend of the Senior British League.
By Phil John
Published 27th Nov 2023, 12:34 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 12:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Joint leaders with Chelmsford in Division 3C after the first round with 4 wins out of 4, they resumed with a match against Broadland of Great Yarmouth which they won 8-1. Lee Dorning, Jack Green and Monika Tomaszek all won two and Tom Brocklehurst added one, Tomaszek and Wong taking the doubles.

Next up on Saturday were a strong Smash Kettering team which were edged out 5-4. Green and Wong, tasted victory twice and Ricardo Bolanos stepped in to add a single. Dorning and Wong lost the doubles 13-15 in the 5th.

Sunday’s matches began with a crunch contest between Church and Chelmsford. Two wins from both Dorning and Wong set them up for victory with Green posting one. Green and Wong secured the doubles 14-12 in the 5th.

Most Popular
Lillington Free Church go into the final weekend with a perfect record.Lillington Free Church go into the final weekend with a perfect record.
Lillington Free Church go into the final weekend with a perfect record.

Finally, St Neots were dispatched 7-2, Green (2), Wong (2) Bolanos (1) Tomaszek (1) and a Bolanos/Wong doubles win.

With 8 wins from 8 Church head into the final weekend with a cushion of 4 points between them and nearest challengers Kidlington Forum. Remarkably, Wong who has yet to celebrate his 16th birthday, enjoys a 92% average in this adult League whilst Tomaszek has chalked up 80% in what is predominantly a male division.

In local league action, third-placed Lillington Free Church A pipped Rugby B, 6-4 in the top match in Division 1. Adrian Pilgrim won his three for Rugby and secured the doubles in 5 sets with Tomas Jacko, but Church bagged the win with braces from Lee Dorning, Sam Weaving and Rex Wong. In another important top table clash, leaders St Georges B dispatched a strong Rugby A side 7-3. Mark Jackson was in impressive form posting a treble.

Andy Woodcock won twice and Earl Sweeney once. Jackson and Woodcock won the doubles. Matt Outhwaite kept Rugby in contention with two victories and Luke Smith added one.

Free Church B moved into the top half of the table after a 6-4 success at Oxhill.

Related topics:Jack Green