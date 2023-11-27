Lillington Free Church hold the lead with one week to go in Senior British League

Lillington Free Church table-tennis club sent its squad to St. Neots to compete on the second weekend of the Senior British League.

Joint leaders with Chelmsford in Division 3C after the first round with 4 wins out of 4, they resumed with a match against Broadland of Great Yarmouth which they won 8-1. Lee Dorning, Jack Green and Monika Tomaszek all won two and Tom Brocklehurst added one, Tomaszek and Wong taking the doubles.

Next up on Saturday were a strong Smash Kettering team which were edged out 5-4. Green and Wong, tasted victory twice and Ricardo Bolanos stepped in to add a single. Dorning and Wong lost the doubles 13-15 in the 5th.

Sunday’s matches began with a crunch contest between Church and Chelmsford. Two wins from both Dorning and Wong set them up for victory with Green posting one. Green and Wong secured the doubles 14-12 in the 5th.

Lillington Free Church go into the final weekend with a perfect record.

Finally, St Neots were dispatched 7-2, Green (2), Wong (2) Bolanos (1) Tomaszek (1) and a Bolanos/Wong doubles win.

With 8 wins from 8 Church head into the final weekend with a cushion of 4 points between them and nearest challengers Kidlington Forum. Remarkably, Wong who has yet to celebrate his 16th birthday, enjoys a 92% average in this adult League whilst Tomaszek has chalked up 80% in what is predominantly a male division.

In local league action, third-placed Lillington Free Church A pipped Rugby B, 6-4 in the top match in Division 1. Adrian Pilgrim won his three for Rugby and secured the doubles in 5 sets with Tomas Jacko, but Church bagged the win with braces from Lee Dorning, Sam Weaving and Rex Wong. In another important top table clash, leaders St Georges B dispatched a strong Rugby A side 7-3. Mark Jackson was in impressive form posting a treble.

Andy Woodcock won twice and Earl Sweeney once. Jackson and Woodcock won the doubles. Matt Outhwaite kept Rugby in contention with two victories and Luke Smith added one.