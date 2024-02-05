Lillington Free Church impress in latest round of the National Cadet League

Free Church B players Tudor Draghici, Manas Krishnan and Alfie Green.

The A team of Ollie Endersby, Finn Bradley and Toby Roe finished 3rd of 6 teams in Division 2 after posting three wins and two draws. They beat Woodford Wells 2 in the first round with a 4-2 win,

Next up were Kidlington A with whom they drew, all the players winning one. This pattern was repeated against Nottingham A with all the team winning one to achieve another draw. Nottingham 2 were the opponents in round 4 with a 4-2 win resulting,

Finally, Kidlington C were beaten 4-2 with Endersby again winning two and his team-mates adding singles. Endersby finished third in the averages with 80%.

The B team looked to have a tough task on their hands as they had secured promotion from Division 4 on Day 2 and were now facing higher opposition in Division 3.

The squad of Tudor Draghici, Alfie Green and Johan Pretorious were complemented by debutant Manas Krishnan. The omens were not good in round one as they fell 1-5 to Highfield C.