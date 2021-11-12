Lillington Free Church youngsters impress on Junior British League duty

The Lillington competitors.

Lillington Free Church sent a junior boys' team to compete in Division Three of the Junior British League, the highest junior competition in the country.

Day one was staged at Derby Arena and the team was sponsored by Leamington IT company NS Optimum.

On Saturday the first opponents were St Mary’s of Hull who were dispatched 5-1.

Number one Ricardo Bolanos enjoyed a particularly good win over England number 51 junior Ehsan Jawadi in four and added the scalp of Jack Fieldsend 3-2.

Josh Yarrow defeated Fieldsend and Luke Hodgson and Nikit Sajiv also accounted for Hodgson.

Grantham College thirds were the next opponents and the Lincolnshire team proved too strong, winning 5-1.

Lillington’s consolation came from Bolanos who edged Nico Quevedo Benito 12-10 in the fifth.

The final match on the first day was against Nailsworth and a draw ensued.

Sajiv beat Jake Tucker 3-0 and Chris Ho and Bolanos both triumphed against Jon Ramsbottom 3-1.

Sunday’s play got off to a good start with Ormesby seconds of Middlesborough being beaten 4-2.

Ho was in top form seeing off Sina Gharraie 3-0 and Tom Wardell 3-1.

Yarrow also beat Gharraie in straight games and Sajiv wrapped up the match when toppling Wardell 3-0.

In the final match the Lillington boys found Greenhouse seconds of London too strong and went down 0-6.

Lillington sit fourth of six teams with Grantham and Greenhouse in the top two positions.

Bolanos and Ho have 50 per cent averages with Sajiv and Yarrow on 37.5 per cent.

The Leamington League would like to invite any prospective players to go along to its headquarters in Lewis Road, Radford Semele.