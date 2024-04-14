Chris Mulligan, Lee Dorning, Rex Wong, Ricardo Bolanos, Jack Green and Tom Brocklehurst, who represented Lillington in the BSL.

Heading in to the weekend Church were leading their 7 opposing teams with 10 wins from 10 matches.

First up were Bracecamp from Ormesby St Margarets in Norfolk. The Church quartet of Lee Dorning, Ricardo Bolanos, Jack Green and Tom Brocklehurst won all 8 singles with Bolanos and Green taking the doubles to finish 9-0 winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The second match on the Saturday pitted Lillington against another Norfolk club, Broadland of Filby. Rex Wong replaced Dorning at number one with Bolanos, Green and Brocklehurst backing him up. Another 9-0 victory ensued with Wong and Green taking the doubles.

This meant Church went into the Sunday matches with the title of Champions assured. However, there was no slackening in their approach and 4th placed Smash Kettering were disposed of 9-0. Dorning, Wong, Bolanos and Green were the successful quartet with Wong and Bolanos the winning doubles pairing.

Finally, 3rd placed Chelmsford provided the opposition for the last match which saw Church drop their first point in an 8-1 win. Dorning, Wong, Bolanos and Green were on duty with Wong and Green victorious in the doubles.

Many clubs loan players from other clubs in order to compete at this high level. Not only were all the players current members of Lillington Free Church TTC but all were developed by the club in their junior ranks with Wong still a junior. In the previous weekends Chris Ho and Monika Tomaszek played vital parts in the club’s success indicating the strength in depth of Lillington.