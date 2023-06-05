On a cloudy and blustery evening, Magistrato made all the running in the hands of Harry Cobden to land the £10,000 Fisher German Novices' Handicap Chase, feature race of Warwick's final meeting of the season.

Although beaten a long way on his chasing debut, Magistrato was sent off the 5/4 favourite ahead of Guinness Affair, a winner of three races in 2021 but returning after a 601-day absence. In the end, it was outsider Stepney Causeway, a winner of four hurdle races, but still looking for his first chase win after ten starts, who threw down a challenge, only to find Magistrato too good for him on the run-in.

Course winner Nickelsonthedime was made the even-money favourite for the opening Wigley Property Raceday Amateur Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle race over three and a quarter miles. Always in the firing line under Joshua Newman, he was taken on by Manintheshadows on the first circuit, but that rival dropped away leaving him with a clear advantage. Although being caught by Premier D'troice in the home straight, Nickelsonthedime still had a neck to spare at the line to get punters off to a good start.

Just three lined up for the EHB Residential Novices' Handicap Hurdle race over two miles with Dan Skelton's Allihies, runner-up to Pak Army at the last meeting, backed from 11/8 to 11/10 clear favourite ahead of dual hurdles winner Double Click.

With his rating going up by 3lbs in future, Allihies looked well-in here and he set out to make all the running with Tristan Durrell chased by Double Click, who had forfeited ground at the start. Double Click was struggling down the back straight and it was outsider of the party Choirmaster who was to throw down a challenge over the last two flights, but he couldn't get close enough to Allihies to land a blow.

Hereford winner Everyonesgame and Lilly Pinchin put in an exhibition round of jumping to beat Global Famenglory in the Brookbanks Novices' Hurdle over two miles and three furlongs. Backed from 4/5 to 8/13, he easily saw off the runner-up after the last, but Global Famenglory will have gained confidence from this run after falling at the last at Stratford and her turn should come soon.

With Lady Reset not firing, the run of winning favourites came to an end in the Thompson Property & Risk Services Mares' Handicap Hurdle. Up front, Prime Time Lady set a good pace but was joined by Hiconic at the penultimate flight and, in a good battle between the two, she proved the stronger.

Harry Cobden followed up his double at the last meeting with another at the course when Junior Massini collared Cheer's Delboy to take the Bromwich Hardy Handicap Chase before newcomer Jeudidee became the sixth winning favourite of the evening in the closing National Hunt Flat Race.