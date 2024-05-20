More racing action to come at Warwick on Wednesday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wednesday sees the penultimate meeting of Warwick's season when the Proudly Warwick Raceday celebrates its history through the people and horses associated with the course since its formation in 1707.

The first clerk of the course is remembered in the opening race, the Logicor William Eborall Maiden Hurdle, due off at 2.08pm, which will see a runner for champion trainer Willie Mullins in the shape of Onlyamatteroftime, runner-up at Ballinrobe last time. That was over a trip of two and three-quarter miles and he has three furlongs less to travel this time which should be in his favour.

Warwickshire trainer Dan Skelton has sent out five winners at the course already this month and his runner G A Henty, beaten a neck by Zain Nights at Market Rasen in January, should go close. The winner has scored three times since to frank the form and G A Henty will appreciate the better ground here, having been pulled up on heavy going at Newbury since that run.

Former champion Brian Hughes is an interesting jockey booking for Come To Pass in the Logicor Warwickshire Novices' Limited Handicap Hurdle. Twice a winner on the all weather, he is still looking for his first win over hurdles, but this doesn't look the strongest of races.

Chandler, winner of the 1848 Grand National, had been successful at Warwick a year earlier when it was claimed that he set a world record when leaping 39 feet to clear a fence and four fallen horses. Such as feat is unlikely to be repeated in the Logicor Chandler Handicap Chase in which Phil De Pail, who unseated his jockey on his chasing debut at the last meeting, and Skelton's Steal My Sunshine are two for the shortlist.

Skelton saddles She's A Saint, returning after an absence of 445 days, in the most valuable race of the day, the Class 3 Feldon Dunsmore Carnival Handicap Hurdle, but she may find Stratford winner Finest View too hot to handle.

Home Free, who won a hurdle race on heavy ground for Skelton at Lingfield, will find conditions very different in the Logicor Saumur Handicap Chase. Beaten just a length on his chasing debut at Hexham, he should come on for the experience and see off stable companion God's Own Getaway.

The Logicor Coronation Handicap Hurdle remembers the only horse to have won at Warwick before triumphing in The Derby. Coronation started his three-year-old career in 1841 by winning the Trial Stakes before going on to success at Epsom and, with Warwick now hosting only jump races, that feat can never be repeated.