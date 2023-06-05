Register
More wins for Team Enable riders

The 2022 Israeli Ladies Time Trial Champion Didi Egerton-Warburton has returned for her training in the Middle East, with outstanding form.
By Sports Reporter
Published 5th Jun 2023, 15:36 BST

The Veteran Team Enable rider, won the F.T.P. Racing 25 mile Time Trial at Cricklade, Wiltshire with a fantastic time of 58 mins 30 sec, and looks in fine shape to defend her National Title later in the season.

All-rounder Nick Whitley was busy last week winning the latest round of the Mt Bike Madness series. The event is partly organised by Team Mate Roy Hunt.

Then it was Nick's Wife Lindsay's turn to take the honours when winning the Veteran Welsh Road Circuit Championships - her first Welsh National Title, and the first one of the season for Team Enable.

Lindsay Whitley won the Veteran Welsh Road Circuit Championships.
Lindsay Whitley won the Veteran Welsh Road Circuit Championships.

Husband Nick also finished on the Podium in third place in the Veteran over 50 Championship.