Mount Tempest eases to victory in the £11,000 Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle at Warwick Racecourse

Dan and Harry Skelton landed Warwick's most valuable race of the afternoon, the £11,000 Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle, when Mount Tempest, owned by Highclere Thoroughbred Racing, powered clear of his rivals in the straight to score an easy victory.

Mount Tempest clears the last in the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle

A winner at Leicester earlier in the season, Mount Tempest was never in danger from the home turn, readily seeing off Olly Murphy's Swinging London, runner-up for the second race running, and I Hope Star.

There were only two horses in contention in the closing stages of the opening Join Racing TV Now Maiden Hurdle over two miles as the 6/5 favourite Uncle Bert led second-favourite Great Samourai into the home straight. Although Harry Skelton closed the gap over the last two flights, Great Samourai, who was retuning following wind surgery, couldn't make any real impression and Uncle Bert quickly asserted on the run-in to score by eight lengths.

Georges Saint set the pace in the Watch On Racing TV Novices' Hurdle over two miles and three furlongs, tracked by Hauraki Gulf. and Hermino Aa. The three jumped the last two flights in line, but it was Sandown Park winner Hermino Aa who came away on the run-in to beat Hauraki Gulf, with Georges Saint in third.

Six lined up for the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase over two miles and it was Catterick winner Elmount who set a good pace tracked by chasing debutant Upagainstit and Eros. Putting in the better jumps, Upagainstit went to the front three fences from home, but was joined by Eros at the final obstacle and the two had a good battle on the run to the line with 12/1 shot Upagainstit, who was conceding 20lbs, scoring by a neck to complete a quick across-the-card double for trainer Donald McCain.

Art Of Illusion was another to defy top weight in the Allen Family Thank Macmillan Cancer Support Handicap Chase at the expense of the maiden Good Work, now runner-up in his last five races. Lyrical Genius, who eventually finished a remote third, led until the entrance to the back straight for the second time where Art Of Illusion went on and, although Good Work had every chance to go past him, he ran on strongly to deny the grey in a good finish.

The trip was three and a quarter miles for the longest race of the day, the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap Hurdle, and it proved hard going with just four of the eight runners completing the course. It was Glance From Clover who saw it best, finding more when challenged by My Girl Lollipop over the final flight to win for the first time in 15 starts.