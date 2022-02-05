National table tennis title is perfect 13th birthday present for King's High School player

Mia Chan

Mia Chan won’t ever forget her 13th birthday as she became a national champion.

Mia spent the day representing King’s High School in Warwick at the Independent Schools National table tennis Championships, held at Nottingham University.

Fifteen players from four other schools entered the Under 13 girls competition which meant that Mia had to record seven straight wins to reach the semi-final.

There Mia overcame an opponent from King’s College School then beat a Worksop College player in the final to become the Independent Schools National Champion.