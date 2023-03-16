The new Gaelic football season is approaching, writes Andy Moore.

And Rugby Gaels have a new manager in the form of Kevin O’Donoghue.

With a good background in the sport, the new boss is hoping he can use his knowledge as Gaels prepare for their new season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“When moving over here I checked on-line the nearest GAA team/club and, lo and behold, came across the Rugby Gaels,” O’Donoghue said.

New Rugby Gaels manager Kevin O'Donoghue

“Like most in Ireland – I was born into it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“My father was a founder member of the local club that eventually merged with other clubs to become Cuala GAA Club.

“I started playing with them when I was six, and from the day I was born either spent every weekend playing or going to watch matches my father was playing in.

“I think the main thing is knowledge of the game so we can focus coaching on game scenarios, and focus on skills of the game, while adapting these to the different level of player we have, those playing all their lives to the guys just starting out.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

O’Donoghue is determined to make the sport enjoyable for those playing this season.

“Everyone needs to enjoy, focus on the skills and get the players involved in what needs to be coached - where they feel they are weak, missing skills etc,” he added.

“We are a group and so everyone has an input – even if we don’t always agree with the input.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We need to make people feel welcome, help them learn the game, get fit and so they keep coming.

“We want to use the league to build the team, the skills and knowledge of each other so we can give the championship a good run.

“The ultimate goal is that at the end of the season the lads say they enjoyed it and want to return even better the year after.”