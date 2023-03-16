Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter
14 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
14 hours ago Oestrogen could be behind arrhythmia in women say researchers
17 hours ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
17 hours ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
18 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023

New boss Kevin is keen to make it enjoyable for all at Rugby Gaels

The new Gaelic football season is approaching, writes Andy Moore.

Jon Dunham
By Jon Dunham
Published 16th Mar 2023, 08:18 GMT

And Rugby Gaels have a new manager in the form of Kevin O’Donoghue.

With a good background in the sport, the new boss is hoping he can use his knowledge as Gaels prepare for their new season.

“When moving over here I checked on-line the nearest GAA team/club and, lo and behold, came across the Rugby Gaels,” O’Donoghue said.

Most Popular
New Rugby Gaels manager Kevin O'Donoghue
New Rugby Gaels manager Kevin O'Donoghue
New Rugby Gaels manager Kevin O'Donoghue

“Like most in Ireland – I was born into it.

“My father was a founder member of the local club that eventually merged with other clubs to become Cuala GAA Club.

“I started playing with them when I was six, and from the day I was born either spent every weekend playing or going to watch matches my father was playing in.

“I think the main thing is knowledge of the game so we can focus coaching on game scenarios, and focus on skills of the game, while adapting these to the different level of player we have, those playing all their lives to the guys just starting out.”

O’Donoghue is determined to make the sport enjoyable for those playing this season.

“Everyone needs to enjoy, focus on the skills and get the players involved in what needs to be coached - where they feel they are weak, missing skills etc,” he added.

“We are a group and so everyone has an input – even if we don’t always agree with the input.

“We need to make people feel welcome, help them learn the game, get fit and so they keep coming.

“We want to use the league to build the team, the skills and knowledge of each other so we can give the championship a good run.

“The ultimate goal is that at the end of the season the lads say they enjoyed it and want to return even better the year after.”

Rugby Gaels hold skills practice sessions at Newbold Rugby Club at 7pm every Wednesday and beginners are welcome to attend.

GAAIreland