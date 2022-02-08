New bowlers invited to indoor coaching at Avon Valley club

.

Avon Valley bowls club is inviting newcomers of all ages to coaching sessions starting on Saturday, February 19.

Anyone interested from the age of eight to over 80s are welcome, as well as younger five to seven year-olds.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club have five coaches with certification from EBA and BDA associations.

New bowlers are asked to arrive at 9.30am for a 10am start. Equipment will be provided. The only cost is help towards heating and lighting.

The club would prefer new bowlers but are extremely willing to coach improvers.

To register interest call 01926 640831 to speak to one of their designated team.

Situated between Leamington, Warwick and Banbury, Avon Valley has been a bowls club since 1976, having started as a mess for the RAF V Bomber Command and personnel based in Lighthorne Heath.

It has grown to over 300 members and 3/5 staff, becoming a limited company in 2017 with seven directors.

The club play friendly matches at weekends against 30 other indoor bowls clubs, with daily league games Monday to Friday 9-30am-9-30pm.