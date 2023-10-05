New Fitzpatrick's boxing signing Parghat Singh makes winning start for the Leamington club
New Fitzpatrick’s boxing signing Parghat Singh opened his club account in style in Donington on Sunday.
Singh was faced with former foe Nico Price of the home club, who he had boxed twice previously for his former club, on both occasions just falling short of the win via split decision. The scene was set for a case of repeat or revenge for these two young talented boxers with young Parghat coming away the winner over his former nemesis ,
The cleaner scoring shots were the difference on the day, with coach Gage Singh (no relation) saying: “Parghat came to us with a good skill set and in time we will look to improve that.
“But in the short term we have been working on the mental attitude and application of that into his game.
"This was a great bout between two very good lads.”