Nominations open for Rugby's Sports Awards honouring success in 2021

Old Laurentians RFC were crowned Club of the Year when the awards were last held in March 2019

NOMINATIONS have opened for the Rugby Sports Awards.

The awards celebrate sporting success during 2021 and honour the dedication of volunteers who support grassroots sport in the borough.

Categories include coach of the year, club of the year, and sportsman and sportswoman of the year.

Awards also recognise the role of volunteers in the borough's sporting community, with an Unsung Hero Volunteer Award and a Young Volunteer of the Year Award, while another award pays tribute to primary schools in the borough which promote sport through a programme of extracurricular activities.

And a Lifetime Achievement Award honours an individual who has dedicated years of service to a sport, club or organisation.

The Rugby Sports Awards take place at the Benn Hall on Wednesday, April 6.

Nomination forms and full award criteria can be found on the council's website: www.rugby.gov.uk/sportsawards

Nominations close on Friday, February 25.

Cllr Howard Roberts, Rugby Borough Council portfolio holder for leisure and wellbeing, said the Rugby Sports Awards were an opportunity to celebrate the vital role sport and physical activity played during the challenges of the Covid-19 restrictions.

"Organising and participating in sporting activities often proved difficult during the pandemic restrictions but grassroots sport in the borough has managed to thrive thanks to the hard work and dedication of so many," Cllr Roberts added.