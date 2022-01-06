Octavian Droobers orienteering club regain New Year's Day Trophy

Octavian Droobers club captain Alistair Powell receiving New Years Day Trophy from Richard Lewis chairman West Midlands Orienteering Association

PICTURED: Octavian Droobers club Captain, Alistair Powell, receiving the New Years Day Trophy from Richard Lewis, Chairman of the West Midlands Orienteering Association.

Octavian Droobers have won the 2022 West Midlands annual New Years Day Trophy. The Laurie Bradley Score event took place at Park Hall Country Park near Stoke on Trent and was organised this year by Potteries Orienteering Club (POTOC).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alistair Powell, club captain, rallied a good team, and was delighted that the club regained the trophy scoring 4900 points. Wrekin Orienteers, the holders scored 4550 points, Harlequins 4260, Potteries 4090, Walton Chasers 2110 and COBOC 570.

To win the trophy club members had to find as many control points as possible scattered around the extensive Park Hall Country Park in the 1 hour time limit. Will Gardner scored the highest finding all 34 within the hour achieving 340 points.

The 24 club members who contributed to the winning score were: Alistair Powell 280 points, Sam Leadley 270, Bruce Bryant 260, David Leadley 250, Barry Elkington 240, Stan Alexander and Keith Willdig 230, Mykyta Chubynsky and Tony Feltbower 220, Richard Gardner and Liz Phillips 210, Mike Hampton 180, Karin Kirk 170, Sue Bicknell and Gerry Spalton 160, Thelma Spalton, Rupert Powell, Rachel Alexander and Robert Brandon all 150, Philip Kirk and John Bowman 140, and 130 points each achieved by Margaret Willdig, Greta Greenall and Jane Stew.

The 2022 West Midlands Inter Club League starts on Sunday 16th January at Dudmaston, near Bridgnorth in Shropshire. Octavian Droobers are the current league title holders.