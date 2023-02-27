Old Leamingtonians take the derby day honours with victory over Leamington

A match day crowd of upwards of 400 spectators watched Old Leamingtonians narrowly beat rivals Leamington 19-15.

From the kick off Leamington took the game to OL’s but gained little ground advantage when strong running was met with solid defence and the game played out mainly in midfield for the first quarter of the game with both defences outstanding.

The first score of the game came on the 20 minute mark when an infringement by OL’s resulted in a converted penalty by Brad James.

The game continued evenly balanced but after 27 minutes of play the OL’s hit the front through prop Ed Taplin, converted by Ben Gordon.

Old Leamingtonians sealed a narrow derby day win. Pic by Ken Pinfold.

Leamington again took the game to OL’s at the start of the second half and, after only three minutes of the half, a combination of forward play and three-quarter moves ended with a try for Leamington through John Brear.

The home side responded with some quick-fire attack play down the far side wing. Leamington Full Back, Josh Jones pulled off one try-saving tackle and as the hosts moved the ball back across the pitch, he was miraculously on hand to do the same in the opposite corner.

However, his reward was to see the home side continue their thrust and force another converted score, courtesy of Tom Eales and Gordon, respectively.

A further and dangerous attack from the home side was dealt with in short sharp thrift with a huge kick out of defence from Leamington winger, Garrett Bell. He then followed this up with a clever kick and chase, setting off alarm bells in the home defence.

Leamington won a lineout through this attack play and after gaining control, moved the ball along the backline.

Centre, Toby Bruce made the telling pass; handing the ball to winger, Jim Reed, across from his wing, who, from the half way line, proceeded to fight off all attempts to stop him and race in for the try of the afternoon.

This explosive attack was climaxed by Jones, who completed matters by sending over a delightful conversion from the touchline. The visitors now had a one point advantage as the game entered its final quarter.