Lewis Williams who is the Commonwealth Games gold medalist

The Warwickshire spa town, famed for producing the Turpins all those years ago, has become a vibrant boxing hub again.

It is producing champion after champion in the amateur ranks and those stars are filtering into the paid game. At present, exciting prospect Danny Quartermaine is carrying the professional torch for the town. Others are poised to follow.

The ring renaissance is largely down to two men – Derek Fitzpatrick and Edwin Cleary. Their packed amateur gyms may be a mere spit bucket’s fling from each other, but the two get on well. There’s rivalry, but not bitter rivalry.

Promising boxers Jaya kalsi and Serena Mali.

They work together for the greater good of Leamington boxing. The relationship was illustrated this week when Derek offered to interview Cleary, a 50-year-old former pro middleweight at Brendan Ingle’s famed Sheffield gym. Afterall, boxing wise, Derek knows Edwin better than most.

I was surprised, but the result is a truly fascinating Q&A that highlights the strength and depth of boxing in Leamington.

When was your gym, Cleary’s Boxing, founded and who by?

By myself on July 1, 2007. Never forget the day as it's the same day as the smoking ban. Do you know who the first boxer was to represent your club ?

Sean Greenfield. Sean went on the win the development championships and came very close to being our first GB boxer. Even now I get asked what happened to Sean. He won the championships the same year as Joe Joyce.

Your club has produced so many elite standard boxers - tell me about a few of the standout names?

Sean, as he was the first, Morgan Ansell, who won four national titles and represented England - she beat Savannah Stubley (GB boxer at present) by unanimous decision in the youth semi-finals.

Danny Quartermaine boxed anyone and everyone and won the England title in an 89 bout amateur career. And obviously Lewis Williams, multi-national champion with numerous international medals and Commonwealth gold medal.

Names to look out for in the future?

Two of the above. Danny Quatermaine, who I believe professional boxing was made for, and Lewis Williams. Also Aman Kumar who's on the current England pathway. Last but definitely not least the two female sensations, 13-year-old Jaya Kalsi and Serena Mali, 14. Both girls have been selected for their second European championship this August and have won multiple national titles.

Have many of your boxers turned over to the professional ranks?

Only two, really. Mike Cole had a go a few years ago, but only real looked for that one big night. Mike was unbeaten when he took on Conor Benn at the O2 with less than 12 hours notice.

He was training for an eight rounder and Conor was just as unexperienced as Mike at the time. Mike, who boxed at super-feather, moved up two weight to take that challenge and with less than 12 hour sold 50 tickets.

It wasn't his best performance, he got caught up in the lights. Mike wasn't going to renew his licence, so at least he can always say he took the chance and walked out in front of thousands at the O2.

The hurricane Danny Quatermaine was built for the pros. In the amateurs they could tip and tap, run and spoil.

Danny is a 12 round fighter, he needs the longer rounds but can do it short, as well.

Danny brings a local army to watch him every time he fights - he's a promoters dream. One to look out for is (heavyweight) Matty Harris, the face of Wasserman Boxing backed by the Sauerland brothers.

His last fight was watched by 1.4million live on Channel 5, but only lasted 21 seconds.

My biggest problem is getting him experience as he's only done six rounds of professional boxing in five fights. I've got a plan which will unfold very soon.

With Matty and Danny I believe they have everything needed to go all the way to the top.

Has boxing changed much in your time in the sport?

Yes, in and out of the ring. I remember most coaches really didn't have a clue about nutrition or hydration. I remember coaches telling the boxer not to drink water as it was bad for them (ie. stomach cramps).

As a sport we always seem to be behind. GB has a great facility, the pros are now out of leisure centres for TV shows and the stadium fights bring kids into the clubs. I'd like to see more help for the amateur clubs - the government didn't seem to help during lockdown.

Best advice you could give or have been given?

Everyday I spent with Brendan Ingle was a lesson. I could watch and read about boxing for the rest of my life and never get close to the experiences I picked up from that great man.

Where do you think Warwickshire boxing is currently and thoughts about the future in the county?