Packed day of racing at Warwick Racecourse as team return from Cheltenham Festival

It's back to home territory for the Warwick racecourse team on Wednesday as, after helping out at last week's Cheltenham Festival, they will be busy staging the second of three meetings at the course this month.

Alcester trainer Dan Skelton made 15 entries across the seven-race card, including four in the opening Join Racing TV Now Maiden Hurdle which gets proceedings underway at 1.40pm. He runs two in the shape of Diamond Twin and Great Samourai and, with his brother Harry riding the latter, he looks the pick.

Great Samourai was disputing the lead when falling at the penultimate fence in an Irish point-to-point last May and, after racing freely, stopped quickly when fifth on his hurdles debut at Taunton at the end of December. He returns here following wind surgery and also wears a tongue-tie, which should see an improved performance but, on known form, this could go to Greatness Awaits, twice a winner on the flat and runner-up on his second outing over jumps at Kelso.

Skelton had five entries in the following Watch On Racing TV Novices' Hurdle over two miles and three furlongs and, again, relies on two, the best of which should be Fontwell Park winner Riskintheground. There will be plenty of support for Hermino AA, runner-up at Sandown Park last time, but Hauraki Gulf, who sprang a 50/1 /surprise when making a winning debut over the course in December 2021 and has been lightly raced since, may come good again.

Another returning after wind surgery is Braveheart in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novices' Handicap Chase over two miles and, if recapturing the form of his Exeter win last October, could come out on top.

Most valuable race of the afternoon is the £11,000 Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Hurdle over two miles and this may go to Olly Murphy's Swinging London, placed in his last two starts, who could have No Rematch to beat.

Eceparti is on a long losing run, having not scored since November 2019, but has tumbled down the weights and could take the Allen Family Thank Macmillan Cancer Support Handicap Chase at the expense of Good Work, runner-up in his last four races and beaten in a match at Musselburgh last time.