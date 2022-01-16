Paddy Doyle celebrates completing 700 endurance challenges and world records

Paddy Doyle celebrating his 700-feat success at the finish at Atherstone Golf Club

Wind and heavy downpours of rain did not stop Paddy Doyle achieving another milestone of 700 fitness endurance challenges and World Records.

Doyle had to dig deep, wading through ankle-high muddy waterlogged footpaths and hilly terrain covering a distance of 13 miles carrying 56lb back pack in a time of 3 hrs 10 min 57 sec.

The 700th achievement was especially hard due to the wintry conditions but the support team pushed Paddy all the way to the finish line. The cross country feat was around Atherstone footpaths finishing at Atherstone Golf Club.

Paddy Doyle on his way to completing his 700th endurance challenge

“I was up against it from the start, walking through deep muddy paths and constant rain I stayed focused to the finish line,” he said.