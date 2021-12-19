Paddy Doyle reflects on tough 2021 ahead of 700th challenge in January

It was another gut-busting year for Paddy Doyle, pushing himself through all weather conditions setting six physically enduring cross country back pack speed marches and low technical mountain bike feats around the footpaths, woods and forests of Warwickshire. The 2021 six fitness endurance feats achieved were;
* 24 March, 30km low technical mountain bike challenge carrying 22lb back pack in 1hr. 48 min. 48 sec
* 31 March, 14 km cross country walk challenge carrying 30lb in 1 hr. 45 min. 39 sec.
* 17 May, 36 km cross country walk challenge carrying 30lb back pack in 4 hr. 12 min. 12 sec.
* 12 August , 24 km low technical mountain bike challenge carrying 30lb pack in 1hr . 31 min. 33 sec.
* 19 Sept , Guinness World Records global 10km cross country walk carrying 120lb pack 2 hr. 45 min. 26 sec.
* 3 October, Official virtual London Marathon cross country 27. 96 miles carrying 50lb pack in 9 hr. 54 min. 00 sec.
Paddy said: " I was ready mentally and physically throughout the year to take on the demanding strength speed stamina challenges and records, I picked up a few bruises and cuts along the way but you have to pick yourself up carry on, the support team made sure all of the miles where covered including collecting the evidence to claim the sporting challenges for the World Record Holders Associations, I cannot wait to reach my career 700th physical fitness feat on January 8 at Atherstone Golf Club."