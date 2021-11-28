Paddy Doyle set for 700th challenge - and Guinness World Record

Paddy Doyle will be attempting his 700th endurance feat in January 2022

Years of consistent hard training has paid off for GB endurance athlete Paddy Doyle, who will be attempting his 700th physical fitness challenge and World Record on Saturday, January 8 next year at Atherstone Country Golf Club.

The former Para and ex RAF Reservist has to complete a 13-mile cross country walk / run carrying a weighted backpack finishing at 1pm at the golf club in front of judges, support team and golfers.

Since Doyle (pictured) left the army he has amassed to date 699 fitness endurance challenges and World Records in eight different sporting disciplines and has appeared 93 times in 27 Guinness Book of World Record Editions.

“Up to the 6th January I am preparing and training intensely for the 700th feat, I have to stay focused as it will be another tough challenge.