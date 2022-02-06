Paddy Doyle takes to his mountain bike to reach 703rd challenge

Paddy Doyle embarking on his 703rd endurance feat

After reaching his 700th career physical fitness sporting milestone Paddy Doyle completed three more mountain bike low technical endurance challenges carrying a 25lb back pack: 14 km in 1-01.30; 17 km in 1-18.04 and 19 km in 1- 30. 50.

The course was over the Heart of England Way foot path, Grand Union Canal tow path and Rowington Village footpaths.

“The foot paths were thick like muddy clay which stuck to the wheels and chain,” said Paddy.

“On some occasions I lost my balance due to the bike getting bogged down. However what paid off is that I kept on training after the 700th career title which maintained my fitness levels.