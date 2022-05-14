Paddy Doyle takes to the water for 716th endurance feat

Paddy Doyle in his kayak as part of his 716th feat

Another tough duathlon was achieved by Paddy Doyle on the Leamington Spa Leam river and Millennium way footpath. Doyle kayaked 8km and 5km and cross country speed marched carrying a 20lb back pack in an overall combined time of 1 hr 36 min 05 sec.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said the river kayaking was hard due to using core and upper body muscles, plus kayaking up river to get to the check points was a test in itself.

"A big thank you goes to the British Canoe Union Leam boat centre kayak instructors,” said Paddy. “I have been attending kayak skills courses since July 2021 which has paid off, I cannot wait until the next duathlon course challenge records, to increase my career sporting feats."