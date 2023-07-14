Pearson is named head Padel coach at Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club

With the construction of 2 Padel courts, Kenilworth Tennis, Squash & Croquet Club (KTSCC) have announced the promotion of Guy Pearson from Squash Coach to the new position of Head Padel Coach.

This strategic decision highlights KTSCC's dedication to nurturing talent within its coaching staff whilst also ensuring this exciting sport is enjoyed by all.

Guy's love of sport started at KTSCC aged 6 becoming a junior champ, going on to play for the county, and at the British Open. At 18 he started coaching Squash, becoming an England Squash Level 3 Coach.

Guy has been an integral part of KTSCC's coaching team whilst also coaching at various clubs around Warwickshire, including Warwick University/

"Promoting Guy to the Head Padel Coach position is a testament to his coaching abilities and unwavering commitment to our club," said Jared Jones, Club President at KTSCC. "We are confident that Guy will excel in this new role, bringing his expertise and passion to Padel at our Club

With the promotion, Guy will head a team of talented coaches, design training programs tailored to players of all levels, and coordinate events and tournaments to foster a vibrant and thriving Padel community.

"I am truly honoured to be appointed as the Head Padel Coach at KTSCC," said Guy. "While squash has been my passion, I am excited to embark on this new journey in Padel and further contribute to the growth and development of our club and players.

In line with Guys's promotion, Guy is stocking all sports items (rackets, balls, shoes etc) needed to play this sport. Guy will introduce exciting new initiatives and opportunities for its Padel members. Members can expect coaching sessions, player development programs, fun sessions all designed to ensure their members get maximum enjoyment from Padel.