Photos: Young athletes show their skills at the Leamington Athletics Academy

Young athletes took part in the 10 year anniversary games held by Leamington Athletics Academy at the Edmondscote Athletics Track on September 17.

They took part in events such as hurdles, sprints, distance races, jumps and throws.

"For many, this was their first taste of competition in a friendly but competitive event," said the Leamington Athletics Academy.

One of the family events at the Leamington Athletics Academy event.

"Saturday was also hugely important to the club, representing the culmination of the dream started by head coach Rachel Berney 10 years ago. That being to establish a family focused club for kids of all ages, levels and likes to ‘try’ athletics with the philosophy of ‘play, practice and perform’.

"Eight athletes started that day. Since then the club has gone from strength to strength under the joint leadership of head coaches Rachel Berney and Megan Clements - who has been alongside Rachel since those early days.

"With 380 athletes aged 6-18 across two training sessions, they both share the desire to make athletics fun and accessible for all.

"Many who joined in those early years are still with the club now - either as athlete, sports leader or coach.

Riding high on the success of the Anniversary Games, the club will be looking to build out more specialist athletics sessions.

To find out more about the club visit www.leamingtonathletics.co.uk

