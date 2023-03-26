Plucky Kenilworth lose out to Bridgnorth in Regional 1 Midlands battle

Kenilworth were beaten in a battle 45-35 at home to Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth playing left to right and with the strong wind behind them, were first to score. Following a series of lineouts in the home 22, and several thwarted attempts, the heavy Bridgnorth pack eventually scored a converted try with just 10 minutes on the clock.

But for a nice break from Kenilworth fly half Jowett (excellent on the day) the home side had little to shout about in the opening stages of the game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bridgnorth continued to dominate and scored their second try through prop and ex Championship player Nick Selway to go 14-0 up after 20 minutes.

Kenilworth were beaten following a battle performance.

Kenilworth pulled a converted try back through Morgan on 35 minutes, before Calviezel-Cox added another try seconds later.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before the half was out, Bridgnorth scored their third try with a break wide out and added a good conversion to lead 21-14 at half-time.

Bridgnorth, still mathematically in with a shout of promotion, started the second half as they had the first scoring 2 unanswered tries, converting one.

But Kenilworth continued to fight and pulled a try back through Thompson to cut the gap to 33-21.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The gap was cut further by a fine solo try from Jowett to leave them trailing 33-28 with 15 minutes to go.

The seesaw-like game continued with the visitors rallying to score two more tries to take a 45-28 lead with five minutes to go.

The hosts pulled a final try back with Bobby Thompson finishing off a flowing passage of play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the home side it was another display of courage and grit, which didn't go unnoticed by the home supporters. Kenilworth’s Mortgage Social man of the match was flanker Paddy Grace, and club stalwart Raj Bahey deserves a mention for stepping into the team at the last minute, a whole 4 years since his last first team game.