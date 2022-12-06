Polished performances, by all of the Leamington squad, earned them 25-10 victory over the second string Broadstreet outfit and thus completed the double over their opponents.

Ed Gray on the attack, supported by Kofi Miller and Toby Bruce.

The visitors pack performed at high tempo throughout the game and won plenty of possession, for the back division to exploit.

The front five of Dunbavin, Batchelor, Harry, Lane and Brear worked very hard in both the set piece and around the park and were the facilitators of this convincing win.

Leamington went ahead when Kofi Miller danced his way through the defence on the counter-attack to touch down under the posts, with Josh Jones adding the conversion.

Jones then added to his total with a penalty kick before the home side got on the score sheet with a penalty of their own.

Broadstreet were finding it difficult to get any form of cohesion into their play and it was Leamington who were showing all the positive movement. Miller was taking every opportunity to run at the home defence, Centres McKowen and Toby Bruce had secured the midfield and No8, Craig Smith was setting up plenty of chances.

It was not surprising then, when Leamington increased their lead with a penalty from Jones.

Towards the end of the half, Broadstreet did test the visitors defence with some strong drives from their pack. One clear cut chance was scuppered by a try-saving tackle from Ed Gray.

Leamington continued their momentum into the second period with early attacks courtesy of Bruce and fly-half, Sam Nunn.

McKowen then opened up play with a kick and chase up the nearside flank, which was initially dealt with by the home defence.

Leamington, however, spread the ball across the pitch and Miller almost got on the score sheet again.

The pressure was maintained and from an ensuing scrum, McKowen was on hand to claim possession and force his way over for a try. Jones was unable to add the extras.

Broadstreet, in their first meaningful attack of the second half, were rewarded with a converted try.

The latter score spurred Leamington into more open, attacking play and there was obviously plenty of gas left in their tanks.

Brear was just held up close to the Broadstreet try line, following a lineout. Craig Smith was performing magic at the base of the scrum, with his pick-ups and working well with scrum-half, Chris John.

A Broadstreet response was halted single-handedly by Nathan Batchelor, who’s superb turnover, enabled him to get the ball to John, who cannoned the ball back into the Broadstreet 22 and heap more pressure on the beleaguered side.

Another score was inevitable and stemmed from a solid Leamington scrum, managed once again by Smith, who exchanged passes with McKowen and raced over for a well-deserved try, to cap his faultless performance.

