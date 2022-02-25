Powerlifter Naomi Sheppard sets world record on way to victory in Florida

Naomi Sheppard celebrating success in the Ghost Clash

Naomi Sheppard may only be 5ft 2in tall and weigh just 66kg - but she has just set an All Time World Record in the Professional Powerlifting Championships in Florida.

Naomi lifted 262.5kg in the squat - the most ever achieved by anyone in her weight category.

And as she benched 122.5kg and deadlifted 215kg her 600kg total won the Ghost Clash in Miami, the first stop in this year’s PPC, with a ‘dots’ score of 622.

Naomi, who works at Nuffield Health in Leamington and is a personal trainer, will return to America for other events through the year, culminating in the Kern US open for the top 30 qualifiers through the series.

The 30-year-old was the only UK entrant, having qualifed to compete by having a high enough coefficient score, a formula used to compare all lifters of any gender or weight.

“The majority of the top lifters in the world are American,” explained Naomi.

“So for me to be challenged and be around lifters of a similar calibre it makes sense to travel so I can become a better powerlifter myself.”

She is now ranked 17th powerlifter of all time by coefficient (of anyone that’s ever competed in powerlifting) and 4th of all time in her weight category.

Already the top ranked female in the UK and Europe, her winning score matched the biggest total lifted by any female in the UK ever, but at a much lighter bodyweight.

“The competition itself was a much tougher standard with rules and commands than I have ever done and the calibre of lifters was much higher,” she said. “But I was made very welcome and everyone was really lovely.”

The Whitnash lifter plans compete in two or three more PPC competitions in the US this year - the pinnacle of the sport - the next being the American Pro in Virginia in July.

“I honestly wasn’t expecting to win,” said Naomi.

“I was super focused on what I wanted to hit on each lift and overall. I was probably the most nervous I have ever been due to the notoriety of the event.

“The best part of it all was the support from my family and friends who all watched it live whilst it was happening and the huge amount of love and support after the event.

“Winning means a lot because of that and I know I worked as hard as I could in every aspect.

