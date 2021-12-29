Preview - Sell-out crowd set to enjoy New Year's Eve at Warwick races

Glancing Queen winning at Warwick earlier this month (Picture by David Pratt)

Once again, racing in Wales is taking place behind closed doors and attendances in Scotland are limited to just 500 but, for now, it's business as usual in England with Warwick' s Poundland New Year's Eve Raceday sold out, writes David Hucker.

Always the meeting that attracts the largest crowd of the season, there will be no ticket sales on the day this year. Officials are reminding those with tickets that everyone over the age of 18, unless exempt, must hold a valid NHS Covid Pass, or be in possession of proof of a negative Lateral Flow /PCR test taken within 48 hours of the event.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The seven-race card kicks off at noon with a Novices' Handicap Hurdle over two miles and three furlongs. Pottlerath has yet to win in 18 runs over hurdles, but could go close here in what is his only entry of the week.

Next up is the Poundland Foundation British Stallion Studs EBF Mares' "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle over the longer trip of two miles and five furlongs. Southwell bumper winner Marsh Wren improved on her first start over hurdles to finish runner-up at Fontwell Park three weeks ago and, at the weights, may prove too good for Leicester winner Love Envoi.

Longest race of the afternoon is the third, the Poundland - Where Great Prices Rule Handicap Hurdle over three and a quarter miles in which Sandy Brook, just touched off at Plumpton last time, might be good enough, although he has to give a lot of weight to Doncaster winner Midnight Mary.

Course winner Hamilton Dici could come out best in the Poundland - Your Land Of Amazing Value Handicap Chase before Grand Turina looks to follow up his Lingfield win in the most valuable race of the afternoon, the £11,400 Poundland - The Land That Gives You More Conditional Jockeys' Veterans' Handicap Chase.

Twelve have been declared for the Poundland - Proud To Support Warwick Racecourse Handicap Chase over two miles and, in what looks a competitive affair, Folly Gate who fell and pulled up in his only two chasing starts in 2020, could come out on top.