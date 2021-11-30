Princethorpe College hockey team into National Championships quarter-finals

Princethorpe College’s First XI Girls Hockey team have qualified for the quarter-finals of England Hockey’s Tier 2 Schools National Championships

The girls earned their well-deserved place in the final eight in a hard-fought match on their home turf against Cheltenham College last Tuesday.

Talking about the match, Team Captain, Milly Hemmings, said: “It was a very close match against a talented and determined side, but we never gave up and made the most of any opportunity we had to break through.

“It was a very nervous last ten minutes, but the team showed real resilience to get a well-deserved win.”

Along the way the girls have beaten Solihull School 3-1, Bablake & King Henry VIII School 4-2 and Rugby School 2-0 to get to the fourth round and their excellent 2-0 victory against Cheltenham College means they will face Blundell’s School in the quarter-finals.

The girls now have an amazing opportunity to experience the knockout stages of a national competition as they look to progress into the semi-finals.