Proudly Warwick ready to celebrate racing history

Warwick is ready to celebrate its racing tradition. Photo: Getty Images

Dolos, a winner at Sandown Park in February, tops the weights in the feature £30,000 Wigley Group Carnival Handicap Chase (Class 2) over two miles and has two course and distance winners in Rikoboy and Sir Tivo amongst his six opponents.

Last time, Sir Tivo unseated Kevin Brogan at Kempton Park in a race won by Slate House and will have Daryl Jacob on board for the first time.

The seven-race card kicks off at 2.20pm with the Logicor Crudwell Cup Open Hunters' Chase which remembers Crudwell, winner of 50 races, including the Welsh Grand National when ridden by Dick Francis and eleven at Warwick, both on the flat and over jumps.

Run over a distance of three miles and one and a half furlongs, it sees a match between the Dan Skelton-trained Debece and Give Me A Copper, winner of the Badger Beers Silver Trophy Chase in 2019 when trained by Paul Nicholls.

Next up is the Join Racing TV Now William Eborall Maiden Hurdle two miles and three furlongs, named after a local mason who was the first referenced clerk of the course.

Quid Pro Quo has his first run for 437 days, returning after wind surgery, and Galahad Threepwood, twice a winner on the flat, made a promising debut over jumps when third at Newcastle.

Cadeau D'Or finished third to Knappers Hill at Newton Abbot last month and, with the winner and second both scoring next time out, could be the one to take this.

The Coronation Handicap Hurdle over two miles celebrates the winner of the 1841 Epsom Derby, who took the Warwick Trial Stakes en route, becoming the only Classic winner to have also won at the course.

Sofia's Rock is set to carry 12-7 here but, with Tristan Durrell reducing his weight by 7lbs, will still take a lot of beating.

Winner of the 1848 Grand National, Chandler also became famous for a legendary leap of 37 feet, clearing several fallers & Gog Brook during the Leamington Hunt Club Steeplechase in 1847.

The Watch On Racing TV Chandler Handicap Chase over three miles and one and a half furlongs sees course winner Great D'Ange try to follow up from a 6lb higher mark.

Champion jockey Brian Hughes rides Beyond The Clouds, a course winner over fences last September, in the Class 3 Feldon Dunsmore Carnival Handicap Hurdle over two miles and looks to have Perc's Word to beat.