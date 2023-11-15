Racing Club shock National League side Solihull Moors in Birmingham Senior Cup

Racing Club Warwick stretched their unbeaten run to ten games in beating National League promotion hopefuls Solihull Moors 2-0 in the Birmingham Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

After another home victory in the league on Saturday against Cogenhoe, where goals from Josh Parsons, James Hancocks, Louis Monaghan and a brace from Archie Hamp saw the Racers march into second place, all attention turned to a mouth watering tie against the Moors.

The game started brightly for Warwick with Parsons heading just over before Moors' Morgan Owen tried a speculative effort from 40 yards which just cleared Brad Catlows crossbar. Catlow then made a good save from Jack Stevens as Solihull looked to take advantage of some good possession. Monaghan was put through but fired over under pressure and it remained 0-0 as ex Premier League Referees Andre Marriner blew for half time.

Second half and Warwick looked the more likely to score with Parsons coming close twice before Monaghan did find the net after following up from a good save from Myatt in the Moors goal to fire the home side ahead on 61 minutes to the delight of the 300+ crowd.

Warwick were now in control of the game and despite several changes from Moors they never looked in much danger of conceding and added a second themselves when Monaghan put Myatt under pressure and came out with the ball which he gleefully rolled in on 88 minutes.