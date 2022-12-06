Winter looks a little rosier for Bilton Bowling Club after a successful bid for a grant enabled it to make its clubhouse watertight.

Bilton's men’s president Richard Stocking and ladies' president Helen Scott are pictured with Rugby MP Mark Pawsey.

The building dates back to the 1960s and its flat roof was leaking, risking damage to the property and the future of the club.

A professional survey found the roof needed replacing and the repairs members had done were no longer viable.

The Bawnmore Road-based club applied for funding through Suez’s Communities Trust, which provides awards of up to £50,000 to not-for-profit organisations.

Their application was supported by MP Mark Pawsey, who wrote to Suez highlighting the important role the clubhouse plays in Bilton village.

The club was awarded the full £50,000 grant which has meant the roof replacement could be completed ahead of the winter months, allowing the building to continue to be used by a wide variety of groups.

Mark met club presidents Richard Stocking and Helen Scott, together with David Croskell, who wrote the application on behalf of the club.

After the visit, Mr Pawsey said: “Bilton Bowling Club has a long and proud history as part of the community, and it is these kinds of groups which Suez’s Landfill Communities Fund exists to support.

"I remember visiting previously to see how they had made improvements to the green and in recent years it’s become clear that the clubhouse needed extensive work for a new roof. I was delighted to support their application and I was very pleased to visit the club on a busy Friday morning to see the repairs Suez’s grant has enabled them to make to the roof, and how they are supporting local community groups.”

Mr Stocking added: “This grant has secured the future of the club, not only for its members but for all others in the community that use the clubhouse for social gatherings.”